After losing to Orlando, it’s fair to wonder: Have we seen the last of a Hornets vet or two?

Mason Plumlee put back in a meaningless two-handed dunk as the buzzer sounded and trudged all the way back down the specially-themed court, peeling his black jersey out of his shorts while entering the tunnel.

The latest defeat for the Charlotte Hornets in a season chock full of them was complete, adding yet another failed effort to close out an opponent to their lengthy list. The only difference this time was it’s the Hornets’ final outing at Spectrum Center prior to Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline, meaning Sunday’s 119-113 loss to Orlando could’ve marked the last occasion a couple of the Hornets’ veterans leave the arena as members of the home team.

“You know what’s funny?” Plumlee said as he walked toward his car. “I didn’t even think about that. But if it is, we can talk about it when I come back as a visiting player.”

It’s become painfully obvious the Hornets (15-40) can’t simply stand pat with their current roster, not after losing their fourth straight game and continuing to sport one of the league’s worst records. There’s a growing expectation they may do something and there’s a distinct possibility Plumlee could be one of the players moved to a playoff-caliber team with hopes of bringing back an asset.

This is the time of year many of them dread and it’s not going to lighten up until the clocks strikes on the deadline, finally allowing everyone to take a deep breath.

“I think it’s very difficult for the players,” coach Steve Clifford said. “I think they read it more, their agents read it more. I feel for them. You have guys who have families or guys who love a certain city, but it’s like any job, though. No matter how much you like it, there’s parts you don’t like.”

Of the players dotting the Hornets’ 17-man roster, Plumlee and Kelly Oubre appear to be the most logical ones who could be on the move by the end of the week. In part because of their expiring contracts after this season and in part because of their ability to potentially fit in seamlessly as a role player elsewhere.

Although he struggled against the Magic (22-32) in the fourth quarter, misfiring on four crucial free throws, Plumlee has reinvented himself. He’s turned in one of his best seasons at the most opportune time: months before he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent. Plumlee is averaging 12.3 points and 3.7 assists, both career highs, and snatching 9.7 rebounds per game.

Some of his numbers put him among the league’s best this season, which has been no easy feat due to the Hornets’ uneven play.

The 32-year old ranks fifth in the NBA in total rebounds with 534 and has proven to be a beast on the offensive glass, collecting 185. That places him second in the league in that category. And Plumlee is not just doing it on the boards. He’s third in overall field-goal percentage (.674) and seventh in two-pointers (.672). He also posted at least three assists in each of Charlotte’s outings on the recent three-game road trip, which represented a career-long stretch.

Logjam at center

Plumlee’s season-long exploits leave the Hornets in a tricky but good position, one that could be rectified later this week before the deadline passes. They have to solve the three-headed monster issue at center because it’s nearly impossible for Clifford to get Plumlee, Mark Williams and Nick Richards enough court time to get into – and sustain – any kind of good rhythm.

Williams was on the floor for nearly the first half of the fourth quarter before Clifford reinserted Plumlee to close things out. The rookie had nifty back-to-back connections with LaMelo Ball for easy buckets, and also had an emphatic block on Franz Wagner.

Richards, meanwhile, didn’t get used for the eighth time in the Hornets’ past 11 games, and they still have to figure out if he’s a part of their future along with Williams.

“It sucks,” Clifford said. “It does. Because Nick needs to play, too. I don’t know how to do it. I wish I had some great answer. I thought Nick did a great job the other night (in Detroit). It’s not easy to sit there and not play for three, four games, then play. The reality is Nick’s done well.

“Mark Williams has a chance to be really, really good in a fairly short period of time, so that’s the priority for right now. Although Nick, too, can be a very good player. Look, you can’t play them all. I’ve even thought about trying to play all three of them in a game, but then you’re throwing guys out there for like 14 minutes, and you can’t expect guys to play well in 14 minutes.”

Which is why it feels inevitable that Plumlee will be shipped elsewhere in the coming days, allowing the Hornets to alleviate the logjam at center. With Charlotte being Plumlee’s fifth destination since entering the league out of Duke in 2013, he fully knows how the league works.

“It’s not even tough for me anymore,” Plumlee said. “I’ve loved my time here, this year especially. I’ve loved playing for Cliff, I’ve loved playing with guys like Melo. I’m appreciative for it. ... If they want to move on, that’s a business decision. But it’s not really tough by the time you get to this point in your career.”

Rozier addresses trade rumors

Terry Rozier’s name has been tossed into the rumor pile, too, and he simply brushes off any speculation.

“I’ve always been a guy that when I get in between those lines, I can block out anything,” said Rozier, who poured in 24 points against the Magic. “I don’t care what I’m going through. I came up through tough upbringings, and being on the court was my way of getting away from all that stuff.

“So, I don’t think about none of that. But obviously this time of year, a lot of guys might need a break and are ready to go on break. So, you’ve got to dig deep, and you’ve got to give it all you’ve got for these last couple of games.”

Just how far have the Hornets fallen from a year ago, making them likely sellers rather than buyers as the deadline nears this week? They have to win all 27 of their remaining matchups to finish one game below last season’s record.

Whatever happens the rest of the way, though, don’t expect Rozier to ask for any kind of sympathy. Healthy bunch or not.

“I’m tired of talking about that,” Rozier said. “I’m tired of talking about, ‘Oh, we ain’t got our whole team.’ Nobody ain’t trying to hear that. Nobody feels sorry for us, so I don’t even care to keep saying that.”