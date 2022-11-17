‘He’s losing his mind’ Broken Russell Wilson using old Seahawks audibles with Broncos

Every time we get an update on Russell Wilson it somehow gets worse. The former Seahawks quarterback has struggled on the field all season, going 3-5 in his eight starts and displaying a shocking regression. This past week against the Titans he posted another dud of a line: a 50% completion rate, one touchdown, one interception, 6.8 yards per attempt, six sacks and a 22.4 QBR – which is not his lowest mark this year.

There are complicated schematic reasons why Wilson is having issues, but right now the most-easily identifiable problem is that he’s lost his confidence. Apparently he has gotten so rattled that he’s using audibles from his time in Seattle that his new teammates are not familiar with.

Watch former Seahawks and Broncos offensive tackle Tyler Polumbus talk about Wilson’s latest struggles in Denver.

"Russ is losing his mind out there– he's using audibles from the Seahawks. The guys don't know the audibles. He's using codewords that the guys don't know" –@Tyler_Polumbus on what he's hearing from inside the organization@ScottHastings | @JoshuaDover https://t.co/T2GBAAOdLv — 92.5 FM – Altitude Sports Radio Denver (@AltitudeSR) November 17, 2022

For the year Wilson has thrown just seven touchdown passes and five picks. He has already taken 29 sacks, when he had 33 all last year in 14 games. Wilson’s passer rating is 81.4 and his QBR is 33.0, which ranks No. 27 in the league.

