After losing LIV Golf contract, Bernd Wiesberger reinstated to DP World Tour

On Thursday, Bernd Wiesberger became one of the first golfers who has played for the LIV Golf League to be reinstated on the DP World Tour.

Wiesberger, an eight-time DP World Tour winner, joined the breakaway circuit in 2022 but lost his contract for 2024 after a poor season this year. He applied for membership back to the DP World Tour, and it was accepted.

“Wiesberger’s membership ceased, and he was removed from the Race to Dubai, after he failed to comply with the Tour’s minimum counting event regulation for the 2023 season, having played in only two counting tournaments – the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the Hero Dubai Desert Classic,” the statement said.

“He subsequently expressed his desire to play a full DP World Tour schedule in 2024 and has fulfilled all sanctions – both financial and tournament suspensions – that were imposed upon him for breaches of the Tour’s conflicting event regulation across 2022 and 2023.

“Consequently, his request for reinstatement has been granted by DP World Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley, in accordance with the procedure set out in the Members’ Regulations.”

On X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, Wiesberger said he never resigned his membership to the DP World Tour.

The Telegraph reported LIV Golf paid a 1.5 million Euro fine so Wiesberger, 38, could be fully reinstated, which will happen in January.

Wiesberger played for captain Martin Kaymer and Cleeks GC on LIV.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek