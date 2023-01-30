Losing to K-State didn’t help Florida’s USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll chances
Florida basketball once again finds itself without any support in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after 13 weeks of voting.
The Gators went 1-1 in the time since the last update, beating South Carolina by 21 on Wednesday and losing to No. 5 Kansas State by 14 on Saturday. The Gamecocks are among the worst teams in the SEC, and perhaps all of college basketball, so that win didn’t convince any voters to consider UF. Florida never really got competitive with Kansas State, and all that loss did was boost the Wildcats after a loss to Iowa State earlier in the week.
Meanwhile, Tennessee took over as the top team in the conference with a win over now No. 9 Texas, and Alabama fell three spots to No. 5 after losing by 24 to Oklahoma. Auburn fell seven spots to No. 23 after dropping a pair of games this week, but one of the teams that beat the Tigers, Texas A&M, is on the cusp of breaking into the top 25 with 21 points in this week’s poll. Missouri is also close to cracking the top 25 with 16 points.
Florida has a chance to prove itself in a major way before the next update. No. 2 Tennessee is in town on Wednesday and the team travels to Lexington, Kentucky, on Saturday. Two upsets would almost demand some attention for the Gators, but two close losses might not do the trick.
Take a look below at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll update.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Purdue
21-1
800 (32)
—
2
Tennessee
18-3
731
+2
3
Houston
20-2
708
—
4
Virginia
16-3
662
+2
5
Alabama
18-3
659
-3
6
Kansas State
18-3
649
-1
7
Arizona
19-3
605
+1
8
Kansas
17-4
557
+1
9
UCLA
16-3
508
-2
9
17-4
508
+1
11
Baylor
15-4
428
+6
12
Marquette
16-4
411
+3
13
Iowa State
14-4
410
—
14
Gonzaga
17-4
393
—
15
Xavier
16-5
364
-3
16
TCU
16-3
349
-5
17
Providence
14-5
279
+4
18
Saint Mary’s
21-1
269
+4
19
15-4
212
+4
20
Florida Atlantic
16-5
162
+4
21
Miami
15-5
97
-2
22
Indiana
18-4
93
+4
23
UConn
16-4
81
-3
23
Auburn
19-1
81
-7
25
Illinois
14-5
67
+4
Schools Dropped Out
No. 18 Charleston; No. 25 Duke.
Others Receiving Votes
San Diego St. 51; Charleston 45; Duke 38; NC State 33; Creighton 26; Rutgers 24; Texas A&M 21; North Carolina 16; Missouri 16; New Mexico 12; Southern California 11; Northwestern 9; Boise St. 6; Michigan St. 3; Saint Louis 2; Pittsburgh 2; UC Santa Barbara 1; Temple 1.
Related
Keyontae Johnson a 'winner' this weekend, per USA TODAY Sports
Former Gators WR Kadarius Toney suffers ankle injury vs. Bengals
Florida impresses No. 1 running back in class of 2024 during Junior Day
Gators adding former Auburn OC to staff as analyst
4-star LB committed to Florida after visiting for Junior Day
List
Instant reactions to Florida's blowout loss at Kansas State Wildcats
List
Social media reacts to Keyontae Johnson facing his former team
List
Pat Dooley's quick reactions to Florida's authoritative win over South Carolina
Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.