Losing to K-State didn’t help Florida’s USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll chances

Florida basketball once again finds itself without any support in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after 13 weeks of voting.

The Gators went 1-1 in the time since the last update, beating South Carolina by 21 on Wednesday and losing to No. 5 Kansas State by 14 on Saturday. The Gamecocks are among the worst teams in the SEC, and perhaps all of college basketball, so that win didn’t convince any voters to consider UF. Florida never really got competitive with Kansas State, and all that loss did was boost the Wildcats after a loss to Iowa State earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, Tennessee took over as the top team in the conference with a win over now No. 9 Texas, and Alabama fell three spots to No. 5 after losing by 24 to Oklahoma. Auburn fell seven spots to No. 23 after dropping a pair of games this week, but one of the teams that beat the Tigers, Texas A&M, is on the cusp of breaking into the top 25 with 21 points in this week’s poll. Missouri is also close to cracking the top 25 with 16 points.

Florida has a chance to prove itself in a major way before the next update. No. 2 Tennessee is in town on Wednesday and the team travels to Lexington, Kentucky, on Saturday. Two upsets would almost demand some attention for the Gators, but two close losses might not do the trick.

Take a look below at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll update.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Purdue 21-1 800 (32) — 2 Tennessee 18-3 731 +2 3 Houston 20-2 708 — 4 Virginia 16-3 662 +2 5 Alabama 18-3 659 -3 6 Kansas State 18-3 649 -1 7 Arizona 19-3 605 +1 8 Kansas 17-4 557 +1 9 UCLA 16-3 508 -2 9 Texas 17-4 508 +1 11 Baylor 15-4 428 +6 12 Marquette 16-4 411 +3 13 Iowa State 14-4 410 — 14 Gonzaga 17-4 393 — 15 Xavier 16-5 364 -3 16 TCU 16-3 349 -5 17 Providence 14-5 279 +4 18 Saint Mary’s 21-1 269 +4 19 Clemson 15-4 212 +4 20 Florida Atlantic 16-5 162 +4 21 Miami 15-5 97 -2 22 Indiana 18-4 93 +4 23 UConn 16-4 81 -3 23 Auburn 19-1 81 -7 25 Illinois 14-5 67 +4

Schools Dropped Out

No. 18 Charleston; No. 25 Duke.

Others Receiving Votes

San Diego St. 51; Charleston 45; Duke 38; NC State 33; Creighton 26; Rutgers 24; Texas A&M 21; North Carolina 16; Missouri 16; New Mexico 12; Southern California 11; Northwestern 9; Boise St. 6; Michigan St. 3; Saint Louis 2; Pittsburgh 2; UC Santa Barbara 1; Temple 1.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire