What losing Corey Linsley in free agency might mean for Packers

The Green Bay Packers are losing center Corey Linsley to the Los Angeles Chargers, confirming a departure that was expected after the 7-year veteran put together an All-Pro season in a contract year in 2020.

Losing Linsley will require the Packers to make some changes to the look of their offensive line in 2021.

The team has internal options at center, and additions during the latter stages of free agency and into the draft could help the Packers rebuild the depth along the offensive line, especially with left tackle David Bakhtiari – another All-Pro in 2020 – likely to miss the start of next season.

Internally, the Packers have two solid options, and at least one unknown option. Elgton Jenkins and Lucas Patrick have both played quality snaps center for the Packers and could easily slide inside from guard to take over Linsley’s spot long-term. Jake Hanson, last year’s sixth-round pick, started all four years of college at center and could be a darkhorse option after spending his entire rookie season on the practice squad.

Jenkins, a standout center at Mississippi State and a second-round pick in 2019, has always looked like a potential succession plan for Linsley, who finished out his three-year deal in 2020. He played 300 snaps at center while Linsley recovered from a knee injury last season. And the Packers signed Patrick, to a two-year extension in part due to his ability to play center and guard.

It’s possible the Packers aren’t sold on simply shuffling the players left over to make it work at center. Jenkins is a Pro Bowl guard and may actually need to play tackle, depending on the status of Bakhtiari early in 2021. The Packers could see Jenkins as the future at right tackle, a far more important spot than center. If that’s the case, the Packers will need to replace another member of their interior, likely necessitating an outside addition.

With commendable foresight, the Packers used three Day 3 picks on the interior of the offensive line in last year’s draft. Jon Runyan Jr. could be a future starter at guard, and the Packers love Simon Stepaniak’s potential for physicality and toughness at either guard spot. So there’s some intriguing depth returning from last year’s draft class.

Story continues

Still, adding a veteran in free agency or using another draft pick to build depth could make a lot of sense for general manager Brian Gutekunst over the next few months. The team is reportedly interested in versatile offensive lineman Brett Jones, who could provide help at both center and guard. Lane Taylor, who won the right guard job to begin the 2020 season, is a free agent, but a return could make sense. After the first or second wave of free agency, bargains could be available, especially for the interior of the offensive line, where even mid-tier players don’t usually command big deals.

Of course, drafting a center like Linsley – who was a rookie starter after being a fifth-round pick in 2014 – would solve the problem with the least amount of hassle. No team can ever bank on finding a Day 1 starter in the draft, but it’s one potential option as the Packers work through all the options and attempt to put the puzzle back together along the offensive line.

The Packers are losing an All-Pro and one of the NFL’s most reliable centers, dealing a blow to an offensive line that was terrific last season. The team is still well-prepared for his departure, with flexible internal options available and plenty of avenues for shoring up the interior’s depth. No offensive line ever gets better by losing a player of Linsley’s caliber, but the position group doesn’t have to crumble when he’s playing in Los Angeles next season.

Related

Chargers will make Corey Linsley the NFL's highest-paid center Packers losing All-Pro center Corey Linsley to Chargers

List