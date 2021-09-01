Losing Bogaerts to COVID a crushing blow for Red Sox

Sep. 1—As soon as Xander Bogaerts was pulled from Tuesday's game in the middle of the second inning, you knew the news wasn't going to be good.

But when the official word broke that Bogaerts had tested positive for COVID-19 a short time later, the news still hit like a ton of bricks.

Bogaerts is probably the player the Red Sox could least afford to lose. He is their most consistent hitter, their veteran leader and a guy who plays virtually every single game. Now the Red Sox will be without him for at least 10 days.

"Obviously Xander, he's the leader of the team, he's one of the best shortstops in the league and we're going to miss him," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said after Tuesday's 8-5 loss.

The Bogaerts news broke immediately after Boston endured arguably its worst inning of the season. In the bottom of the third the Red Sox surrendered six runs over a hideous stretch that featured two walks, two hit by pitches, a run-scoring wild pitch and a series of increasingly costly defensive gaffes.

NESN color commentator Dennis Eckersley called it "the ugliest inning of the season," and if Boston winds up falling out of the playoff picture over the final weeks, Tuesday will likely be remembered as the night the season was lost.

If it were just Bogaerts it might be one thing, but Boston has now lost seven players to COVID-19 and likely won't get any back for at least the rest of the week, if not longer. In their place the team will be relying on a significant number of Triple-A call-ups, and outfielder Kyle Schwarber said afterwards it's up to the players still available to step up and keep the team afloat over the next week.

"We'll definitely miss his presence and we're all going to have to step up with him and all the other guys that are down right now," Schwarber said. "We've got to do it, that's the biggest thing, we've got to take it upon ourselves to really pick each other up."

With Tuesday's loss the Red Sox now lead Oakland by just one game for the second AL Wild Card spot, a margin that looks even more tenuous given that Boston plays five more games against Tampa Bay over the next week.

Somehow or another, the Red Sox need to figure out how to beat the Rays if they're going to survive this stretch without Bogaerts. Taking advantage of Chris Sale and Nathan Eovaldi's upcoming starts will be a huge first step.

