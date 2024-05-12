Losers & legends - Fans' views on Old Firm derby

[BBC]

It was contrasting emotions for fans of Celtic and Rangers as Brendan Rodgers' side took a huge step towards the Scottish Premiership title with victory in the Old Firm derby.

While the home crowd celebrated wildly at full-time, supporters of the Ibrox club are left ruing a title challenge derailed.

BBC Sport Scotland asked for fans' views after a gripping contest that may well have determined the champions.

'Rangers are miles behind Celtic'

Rangers supporters are expecting a summer clear-out to allow Philippe Clement to make his own mark on the squad.

William: Rangers are way behind Celtic because they've had much better coaches and recruitment for a long time. Something really seismic has to happen to make that change.

Anon: The team’s inability to take on the manager's obvious advice is enough to warrant a removal of the old guard in the summer. An infuriating end to the season and the summer rebuild under Clement will be exciting, I hope.

Ben: We're miles behind Celtic. There are maybe three players I would keep under any circumstances, and wouldn't be sad to see any of the rest go. We never look like having the threat they do, both in Old Firm and other league games. A big summer ahead.

Sam: Majority don't stand up for the club. If they go on and lose the Scottish Cup we will have a team of losers.

Anon: Season is over now. Limped to the finish line. Squad needs a complete overhaul. Start some of the young boys in the last few games and see if they are good enough going forward. It's time for a summer clear out and get rid of all the passengers.

Margaret: If we had bought Lawrence Shankland in January, we wouldn’t be in this position.

'Weakest Celtic team to ever win a title'

Meanwhile, Celtic fans are delighted to be on the brink of another title, but admit there's work to be done going forward.

Peter: Results. Results. Results. At the end of the day that is what counts. Three wins and one draw against our only rivals is what makes the difference. I could not care less how we played or who did what. Winning is what matters. No trophies for second. We have the basis of a team to dominate for years if Rodgers is backed in the transfer market.

Sean: Maybe the weakest Celtic team ever - to win a title! But what does that say about Rangers when they couldn't take advantage. Big upgrade for both teams on the cards.

Patrick: Kyogo Furuhashi wasn't used effectively. Adam Idah is not the super sub he once was. We need to kill games off when 2-1 up and the opponent is a man down, but ultimately today was about the result.

John: Rodgers is a legend. Walks the walk, talks the talk. Now for the cup final. Double on the cards.

Benny: Celtic were outstanding first half and should have been well ahead. No doubts about the red card, it was an awful challenge. It should have been more comfortable than it ended up as we got a bit nervy at still being only 2-1 ahead. But job done and league just about done too.

Gordy: Results matter but we totally lost the thread in the last 20 minutes. Instead of playing keep ball, the players panicked and gave Rangers hope. Should have been killed off, but roll on Scottish Cup final as we will win that too. Soon to be champions.