Losers from Auburn vs Georgia

Complete domination.

Georgia had everything go their way in Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday. The Bulldogs, as many predicted, established the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and took over in the second half. This 34-10 Georgia win wasn’t too difficult to read pregame.

Give Auburn credit for not lying down until the second half. At least, not completely. Early mistakes from Auburn’s offense set the tone from the jump. Wasted opportunities and drops were a consistent theme in this game. Mistakes were the biggest thing Auburn was trying to avoid. They couldn’t avoid it against what looks like the best team in the nation.

Here are five losers from Auburn’s 34-10 loss to No. 2 Georgia.

The receivers

Auburn dropped at least eight passes on Saturday. Eight. That’s inexcusable at the high school level. Much less at an SEC school that sees itself as one of the best teams in the conference.

I hope Auburn’s receiver recruits were watching, because they could start game one of the 2022 season if they wanted to. This group is not playing good football right now.

The secondary

It was almost too easy to predict. Auburn having to respect Georgia’s running allowed the Bulldogs to step into the a bunch on easy throws. At one point Auburn found themselves in a Cover 0 situation and Georgia immediately took a shot downfield and scored. The Tigers don’t have the athletes to defend receivers in the SEC without dropping eight or nine guys into coverage like they did last week.

The offensive line

Before I say anything let me remind everyone this is the best defensive line in the nation.

Auburn’s offensive line couldn’t establish the ground game, and left Nix to fend for himself when Auburn wanted to throw.

The defensive line

Just as most expected, Auburn was worn down in the second half and Georgia just ran the ball to oblivion. Auburn had only allowed 36 yards rushing in the first half, and Georgia finished with 201.

People who bet on Auburn to cover or win outright

I’m sorry to those who placed money on the Tigers.

