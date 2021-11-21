Losers from Auburn’s loss to South Carolina

I’m legitimately stunned.

Auburn (6-5) has now lost three straight, losing to South Carolina 21-17 in Columbia tonight. The Tigers were not necessarily outplayed, but if feels like Auburn outreached themselves. A lot of moments where Auburn shot themselves in the foot that led to a South Carolina victory.

Props to South Carolina though. The Gamecocks (6-5) played their hearts out, and I’m happy for Shane Beamer for getting the program to a bowl in his first season.

There should be some major changes made after this season ends. Not calling for Harsin’s job, but there need to be some adjustments (something the coordinators don’t know about).

Here are the loser from Auburn’s 21-17 loss to South Carolina.

Tank Bigsby

AP Photo/Sean Rayford

A sincere apology to Tank Bigsby, who has to play on this team. He does not get enough touches (22 carries tonight) for how talented he is.

TJ Finley

AP Photo/Sean Rayford

For anyone who thought that Finley was better than Bo Nix, I’m sorry you had to watch this.

It’s irresponsible to say no coaching staff has ever been wrong ever, but if Finley was better than Nix, he would have been the starter following the Georgia State game. Instead, Auburn went with the better quarterback. Now, Finley has been put in a tough situation where Finley is forced to play hero, and he can’t do it. Meter your expectations of the quarterback position from here on out. Auburn is struggling at that position.

No more blaming everything on the quarterback, please. This game proved that.

The secondary

AP Photo/Sean Rayford

Absolutely awful. Nothing to say other than just the fact that I’m disappointed. Jason Brown was 10 of 15 with three touchdowns.

Derek Mason

AP Photo/Sean Rayford

As aggressive as this may sound, Derek Mason should not be the defensive coordinator for the Auburn Tigers next season.

Mike Bobo

AP Photo/Sean Rayford

Run the ball more.

It doesn’t feel like Bobo has a competent grasp of his personnel, because if he did, he wouldn’t make his backup quarterback throw as often as he did (32 pass attempts) on the road, at night.

Bryan Harsin

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

I’m baffled by some of the decisions made by this coaching staff, and it all comes back to Harsin. How he continues to let mistakes be made repetitively confuses me.

The officiating

AP Photo/Sean Rayford

Holding calls? Not there. Two facemask calls in the first half? Not there. Pass interference? Not there. Overturning a call with “indisputable video evidence”? Let’s call that instead.

Officiating has been a joke this season. And it played a pivotal part in this game.

The future of Auburn football

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

If Auburn does not recruit better, the Tigers are setting themselves up to become a basement dweller in the Southeastern Conference, with major changes coming as Oklahoma and Texas move into the conference.

I’m very scared for the future of this program.

Auburn's players

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

For the Auburn players,

I’m sorry. This coaching staff did not put the Tigers in the best position to win this game. While players do have to execute at some point (it hasn’t always been there for Auburn), they have been constantly put in positions where they can’t.

Giving up 40 unanswered is not on the players. Calling fades and go routes on fourth down is not on the players. Not running the ball isn’t on the players. Not adjusting play calling is not on the players. It’s on the coaching staff.

