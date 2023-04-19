Lose again and Emma Raducanu may need wildcard for Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu serving - Emma Raducanu may need wildcard to get into Wimbledon - GETTY images/Robert Prange

While the Mutua Madrid Open holds its draw on Sunday night, the whole Emma Raducanu industry will be holding its breath.

Raducanu ran into a hurricane in Stuttgart on Tuesday, scoring a paltry three games against a rampaging Jelena Ostapenko, and thus slipping outside the world’s top 80 for the first time since September.

Another first-round exit in Madrid – where Raducanu is due to open her campaign on Tuesday or Wednesday next week – would be a nightmare for her brand.

For one thing, it would represent a fourth straight defeat and thus the worst sequence of her short professional career. For another, it might well send her plummeting out of the world’s top 100 for the first time since her meteor-strike victory at the US Open 19 months ago.

This would be unlikely to have much practical impact on Raducanu's schedule, given that she can usually pick up wild-card invitations to big events on the back of her celebrity – a happy byproduct of those 2.5 million Instagram followers.

But a three-digit ranking has symbolic meaning and would probably feel like a millstone around her neck.

Emma Raducanu pulling at her ear - GETTY IMAGES/Robert Prange

When you look at Raducanu’s struggles over the past month, it is hard not to feel some sympathy for the way the dice have rolled against her.

This brutal chain of events began after she had reached the fourth round of Indian Wells with one of her best performances on the WTA Tour (as opposed to the grand slams): a rugged three-set win over world No13 Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Her reward was a tilt at the world No1 in the last 16 of that event. Iga Swiatek proceeded to routine her (to use the tennis jargon) in the same way that she also routined her other opponents that week.

Next came Miami, where Raducanu was involved in a close battle against a resurgent Bianca Andreescu. This one hinged on a 0-40 break opportunity, in the first game of the deciding set, that Raducanu failed to convert.

And then, finally, came Ostapenko: an eyeballs-out aggressor who can make anyone look stupid when the force is with her.

Story continues

Such a back-to-back sequence of big-name opponents is a reminder of how tough the WTA Tour can be. Raducanu has just lost to three straight slam champions, all of whom – like her – claimed that life-changing success when they were still teenagers.

It’s worth noting that Swiatek is almost 22, Andreescu is almost 23, and Ostapenko is 25. Each of these young women needed a period of adaptation to come to terms with their breakthrough, and only Swiatek has learned to apply her talent consistently from one week to the next.

Having turned 20 in November, Raducanu also finds herself looking for a formula that can bring her reliable results. Not to mention a training regime that will keep her on the court.

It is hard to know exactly what shape her wrists are in, after months of tendinitis. But when she served against Ostapenko (about the only shot we got a proper look at, given the briefness of the rallies), she didn’t seem to be putting as much pop on the ball as usual.

We might question Raducanu’s scheduling, because she could have opted to play two guaranteed matches for Great Britain at last weekend’s Billie Jean King Cup tie in Coventry. Her decision to skip national duty in order to concentrate on Stuttgart’s Porsche Tennis Grand Prix was an awkward one, especially as Porsche sponsor her and even interviewed her before the event for her take on their electric cars.

Raducanu might also consider the merits of entering qualifying at some of these tournaments, so as to gain momentum against lesser-ranked players than the likes of Swiatek, Andreescu and Ostapenko. But that would entail a higher workload, and Raducanu still gives the impression of lacking confidence in her own physical integrity.

So, for the moment, she will continue to ride the WTA’s gilded carousel. And to hope that her luck with the draws might change.