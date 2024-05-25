Los Lunas' Holland joins exodus of NM basketball talent

May 24—Add Los Lunas' Jalin Holland to the ever-growing list of elite New Mexico prep basketball talent departing from the state's high school ranks.

The senior-to-be combo guard is leaving the state to attend Dream City Christian School in Glendale, Arizona, for his senior season where he'll play for their national team, it was announced Friday night.

The 6-foot-4 Holland, New Mexico's most recruited boys basketball player, averaged 25.4 points and 8.0 rebounds last season for the Tigers. He has over a dozen Division I offers, including one from the New Mexico Lobos.

The state's top girls player, Eldorado's Bella Hines, announced Thursday she's leaving the Eagles to play her senior season for a new team at ABC Prep.