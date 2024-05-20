Los Cabos angler lands massive “cow” tuna, first of season

A report from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, implies that the first “cow” yellowfin tuna of 2024 was likely caught Saturday after a two-hour fight in the Sea of Cortez.

“First COW of the season!? 270 POUND Yellowfin Tuna Caught Yesterday by La Playita local Nathan Browne on 50 lb test with live bait aboard his friend Miguel’s Panga,” Pisces Sportfishing Fleet announced Sunday via social media.

Cabo San Lucas has long been referred to as the marlin capital of the world, but giant yellowfin tuna attract international anglers every summer and fall.

A yellowfin tuna earns “cow” status if it tops 200 pounds. More rare are “super-cow” tuna weighing at least 300 pounds.

According to the International Game Fish Assn., the current world record was set off Cabo San Lucas in September 2012 with the catch of a 427-pound yellowfin tuna.

Yellowfin catches topping 400 pounds are exceedingly rare.

