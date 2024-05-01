Los Angeles trips highlight Ohio State men’s basketball Big Ten schedule next season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State men’s basketball team now knows where it will travel to and who will come to The Schottenstein Center for Big Ten play in 2024-25.

The conference on Wednesday announced the breakdown of the schedule for all 18 Big Ten teams, with former Pac-12 schools USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington joining the conference at the start of the 2024-25 academic season. Dates and tip-off times will be announced at a later date

Ohio State will play all 17 conference opponents this year with its highlighted road trips including two Los Angeles games at UCLA and USC. The Buckeyes will also travel to the top Big Ten schools from last season — national runners-up Purdue and Big Ten tournament champions Illinois.

Archrivals Michigan will only play the Buckeyes once this season with that game set to be played in Columbus. Oregon and Washington will be the two new Big Ten schools that will play at Value City Arena. Indiana, Maryland, and Nebraska will be the only three teams Ohio State will play at home and on the road.

Ohio State Big Ten schedule breakdown

Home and away games: Indiana, Maryland, Nebraska

Home games: Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Oregon, Rutgers, Washington

Away games: Illinois, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin

The Buckeyes finished Big Ten play in 2023-24 with a 9-11 record and after starting conference play 4-10, head coach Chris Holtmann was fired.

Head coach Jake Diebler stepped in an interim role for the rest of last season and led the team to win five of its last six Big Ten games. The Buckeyes missed the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive season and made the quarterfinals of the National Invitation Tournament, losing to Georgia in Columbus.

