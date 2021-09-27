Los Angeles teams knock off last season’s Super Bowl opponents in Week 3

Here’s one the trivia buffs will love.

This may never have happened before and if it did someone would have to dig and dig to come up with the facts.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Hours later, the Los Angeles Rams downed Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium in LA.

So, you not only have the Los Angeles franchises defeating the teams that played in Super Bowl LV but you also have the Chargers and Rams combining to topple the teams that won the last two Super Bowls.

The Chiefs defeated the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV and the Buccaneers followed that by winning the NFL championship over Kansas City in LV.

The Los Angeles franchises would like nothing better than for this to be an omen because Super Bowl LVI will be in Los Angeles on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium.