Los Angeles teams in trouble & NBA awards debate with Vincent Goodwill

Chris Haynes invites Vincent Goodwill onto Posted Up to debate the MVP and Most Improved Player awards. Should Stephen Curry, whose Warriors did not make the playoffs, really be in the MVP conversation? How much improvement does Julius Randle need to show to win Most Improved Player? The guys also discuss what they would change about the play-in tournament.

Chris and Vince then break down the Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns series before pivoting to the Los Angles Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks showdown. Should Lebron James lean more on Anthony Davis? And what will the Clippers do to slow down Luka Doncic?

