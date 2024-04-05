Los Angeles takes home win streak into matchup with Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers (46-31, in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (44-33, in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Lakers play Cleveland.

The Lakers are 27-12 in home games. Los Angeles ranks second in the league with 55.5 points in the paint led by Anthony Davis averaging 15.9.

The Cavaliers have gone 22-17 away from home. Cleveland ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference allowing only 109.9 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

The Lakers' 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 12.4 per game the Cavaliers allow. The Cavaliers average 13.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than the Lakers give up.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Lakers defeated the Cavaliers 121-115 in their last meeting on Nov. 26. Davis led the Lakers with 32 points, and Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James is shooting 53.8% and averaging 25.4 points for the Lakers. D'Angelo Russell is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jarrett Allen is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 10.5 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Sam Merrill is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 8-2, averaging 123.1 points, 48.8 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 106.1 points, 36.9 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: None listed.

Cavaliers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.