Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink tears ACL

One of the faces of women’s sports and Los Angeles basketball suffered a serious injury Tuesday.

Cameron Brink, the second overall pick in this year’s WNBA draft, tore her ACL in the Los Angeles Sparks’ game against the Connecticut Sun.

The Sparks made the announcement Wednesday morning, though no information on the length of her recovery was included.

“Additional details will be provided at a later date,” the team said on X, formerly Twitter.

Brink is likely to miss most, if not all, of the WNBA season. So far this year, she’s averaged 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game, according to ESPN.

Brink will also miss next month’s Olympics in Paris, where she was slated to represent the U.S. in 3-on-3 basketball.

