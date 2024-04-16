Los Angeles Sparks take Rickea Jackson, from Tennessee, with fourth overall pick of WNBA Draft

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Sparks take former Tennessee star Rickea Jackson with the No. 4 pick of the WNBA Draft.

Jackson heads to Los Angeles after she was named honorable mention in the WBCA all-America four times during her time with the Lady Volunteers. She finished her college career ranked sixth all-time for most points scored as a Tennessee Lady Vol, including transfers. Prior to Tennessee, Jackson played three seasons with Mississippi State.

Jackson joins the Sparks two picks after Los Angeles picked former Stanford standout Cameron Brink.

Jackson and Brink join a rebuilding Sparks team that missed the playoffs for the third straight season in 2023.