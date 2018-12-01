Los Angeles Sparks head coach Brian Agler resigns

Los Angeles Sparks coach Brian Agler resigned on Friday after four seasons with the team. (Rich von Biberstein/Getty Images)

After spending four seasons with one of the WNBA’s most dominant franchises in recent years, Brian Agler is ready to move on.

Agler officially resigned as the head coach Los Angeles Sparks, wrapping up his four-year tenure with the team, the team announced on Friday morning. Agler officially resigned on Nov. 1, but was required to give 30 days’ notice, which is why it was announced on Friday.

“We’d like to thank Brian for his contributions to the Sparks organization over the last four season, including helping the team win the 2016 title,” vice president and general manager Penny Toler said in a release. “We wish Brian nothing but the best going forward.”

Agler held an 85-51 record with the Sparks, and led them to a championship in 2016, when he was named the Associated Press coach of the Year. He’s currently the winningest coach in women’s professional basketball in the United States with 315 regular season wins. The 60-year-old spent seven seasons with the Seattle Storm before his time in Los Angeles, and led them to a championship in 2010 — which made him the first coach in league history to win a title with two different teams.

He isn’t ready to walk away from the game completely, though. Agler said he hopes to keep coaching in some capacity, whether that be in the WNBA again or in an overseas league. The Dallas Wings are currently the only team in the league looking for a coach.

“Sometimes it’s time to make a change,” Agler told the Associated Press.

“My four years in LA were some of the most enjoyable and memorable in my coaching. I was associated with great players and people with our team. There was tremendous ownership and the front office was supportive. I was happy to be a part of that organization winning a championship.”

