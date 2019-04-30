Los Angeles Sparks guard arrested on burglary and aggravated assault charges

The Los Angeles Sparks will likely have to begin their 2019 season without the help of guard Riquna Williams who was arrested on burglary and assault charges.

Williams, 28, was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on the charges that stem from an incident this past December.

According to the arrest report cited by the Palm Beach Post, Williams forced her way into the home of an ex-partner and attacked her, striking her several times and pulling her hair. The victim was Alkeria Davis, per WPTV.

A man at the residence broke up the fight before Williams went to her vehicle and pulled out a black firearm. She reportedly told the man “You’ll get all 18,” before speeding away.

Davis said that her and Williams dated on and off for five years and broke up just one month prior. She cited jealousy as a possible means of motivation for Williams attacking her.

Williams was arrested on April 22 and booked this past Monday. She has been ordered by a judge to remain in jail in lieu of a $20,000 bond.

Williams was drafted by the Tulsa Shock in 2012 and spent four seasons with the team before being traded to the Sparks.

The Sparks begin preseason play on May 11 and kick off the regular season on May 26.

