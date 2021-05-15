Los Angeles Sparks announce Seimone Augustus’ retirement from WNBA

The Los Angeles Sparks announced May 13th that former Tiger all-star and 4-time WNBA Champion Seimone Augustus has retired and will join the Sparks coaching staff immediately.

During her tenure as a Tiger, Augustus was awarded countless accolades, while also leading LSU to three straight Final Four appearances. Repping the now-retired No.33 jersey-the two-time All-American won the Naismith College Player of the Year, Wooden Award and Wade Trophy in both 2005 and 2006.

Throughout her collegiate career, Augustus averaged 19.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and two assists per game. During her final season, she won the Lowe’s Senior CLASS Award, claiming her as the nation’s top senior women’s basketball player.

Her jersey-No.33 was ultimately retired by LSU on January 9, 2010, making her the first female athlete in school history to receive such an honor.

The Baton Rouge native was drafted first overall by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2006 WNBA Draft and left to sign with her current team-the Sparks 14 years later.

As an eight-time all-star, Seimone Augustus has become one of the most recognized and successful WNBA players in the history of the league, helping to lead the Lynx to the 2011 WNBA Championship, the first of four that she won with the team.

Augustus retires from the league 10th in scoring in WNBA history with 6,005 points averaging 15.4 points per game. She played in a total of 58 playoff games, starting in 56, and averaged 15.5 points on 45.2% shooting in the postseason. Although she may be done on the court, she has a lot more to offer on the sideline.

“It’s an honor to continue to serve the game that has given me so much,” Augustus said. “I’m excited to join the Sparks staff and look forward to developing in this new role.”

There’s a reason why Tiger Nation wants to see a statue of No.33 on campus — the woman is a basketball legend.

