The Los Angeles Rams have won Super Bowl 56. Will Aaron Donald now retire?

After eight seasons of terrorizing nearly all NFL quarterbacks, Aaron Donald can finally add one award to his already legendary career: Super Bowl champion.

But now that arguably one of the greatest defensive linemen in the league's history finally has a Super Bowl ring for his trophy collection, will this be the last time we see Donald in a Rams uniform?

During NBC's Super Bowl pregame coverage, former safety Rodney Harrison told Jac Collinsworth Donald had indicated to him earlier this week that he would possibly retire with a Super Bowl 56 win.

"He doesn’t want to be known as a defender that accomplished so many individual things and never won a Super Bowl," Harrison said. "But he also told me this: If he wins a Super Bowl, there’s a strong possibility that he could walk away from the game and retire."

Just before kickoff, NBC sideline reporter Michelle Tafoya reiterated what Harrison said earlier, saying, "If the (Rams) do win this game, Donald will consider retiring."

Following the victory, Donald deflected Tafoya's question about retirement.

"I'm in the moment. I'm enjoying this right now with these guys," Donald said as he celebrated with teammates. "We going to play in the confetti for a minute and live in the moment."

If this is the end for Donald, the now-Super Bowl champion finishes as a three-time Defensive Player of The Year, tying Lawrence Taylor and J.J. Watt for the most all-time. He also has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each season since being drafted No. 13 overall in 2014, as well as notching seven first team All-Pro selections and placing on the 2010 all-decade team. He has a total of 100 sacks in his career, including two in Sunday's game.

