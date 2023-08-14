Los Angeles Rams waive former Georgia Bulldog safety

The Los Angeles Rams have waived former Georgia Bulldogs star safety Richard LeCounte. The Rams signed LeCounte to a reserves and futures contract in December, but now they are moving on from the former Georgia defender.

LeCounte had previously played in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland selected LeCounte with a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft. LeCounte appeared in 10 total games and recorded three tackles during his time with the Browns from 2021-2022.

The former University of Georgia standout was a playmaker in college. LeCounte finished his UGA career with 176 total tackles, eight interceptions, and four forced fumbles.

Richard LeCounte recorded four tackles in the Rams’ preseason defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, he will be looking for a new NFL home ahead of the 2023 season.

Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reported the Rams’ decision to let go of Richard LeCounte.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire