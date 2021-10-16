Los Angeles Rams vs New York Giants prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 17

Los Angeles Rams vs New York Giants How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 17

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Los Angeles Rams (4-1), New York Giants (1-4)

Los Angeles Rams vs New York Giants Game Preview

Why Los Angeles Rams Will Win

Do the Giants have anyone left?

QB Daniel Jones will play after suffering a concussion, but Saquon Barkley is out, the receiving corps is banged up, and it all has to crank up against a Ram offense that’s bombing away at will.

Matthew Stafford has been fantastic. The passing game is rolling past 270 yards per game without a problem, there’s enough from Darrell Henderson, Sony Michel, and the rushing attack to help the cause, and …

New York will have a hard time keeping up. The secondary is allowing close to seven yards per pass, and it’s going to give up at least nine yards per pop this week.

Why New York Giants Will Win

The Giants have found ways to at least make things interesting.

The offense hasn’t been consistent, the running game might not be there, and again, there are a whole lot of banged up parts, but Jones has been able to bomb away a bit, too.

The Giants are averaging 7.5 yards per throw and should be able to throw on a Ram defense that’s been underwhelming so far. The third down conversions will be there to keep Stafford off the field, but …

What’s Going To Happen

It’s going to take something special for the Giants to keep up, and it starts with Jones avoiding hits and being brilliant. He’ll put up a few yards, and they’ll be in it for a half, but the Ram offense will methodically come up with two nice second half scoring drives to take full control.

That’s when the rushing attack takes over. The Rams will end up with a season high – around 130 yards on the ground.

Los Angeles Rams vs New York Giants Prediction, Line

Los Angeles 30, New York 23

Line: Los Angeles Rams -9, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

