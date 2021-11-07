Los Angeles Rams vs. Tennessee Titans inactives for Week 9

The Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams have release their list of inactives ahead of the “Sunday Night Football” contest at SoFi Stadium.

On Friday, the Titans ruled out four players, including fullback Khari Blasingame, right guard Nate Davis, linebacker Rashaan Evans and cornerback Greg Mabin. Blasingame has since been placed on IR.

Of the five players listed as questionable in left tackle Taylor Lewan, wide receiver A.J. Brown, fullback Tory Carter, linebacker Monty Rice and offensive tackle Kendall Lamm, Lewan, Brown and Rice are active.

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds will not be suiting up against his former team, as he is a healthy scratch.

Now, a look at the full list of inactives for the Titans and Rams for Sunday night.

Titans’ inactives

WR Josh Reynolds

CB Greg Mabin

FB Tory Carter

LB Rashaan Evans

G Nate Davis

T Kendall Lamm

DE Amani Bledsoe

Rams’ inactives

QB Bryce Perkins

OLB Von Miller

OLB Chris Garrett

OL AJ Jackson

OL Tremayne Anchrum

TE Brycen Hopkins

