Los Angeles Rams vs. Tennessee Titans Week 9 injury report: Thursday

The Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams are releasing their second injury report of the week on the Thursday ahead of their Week 9 matchup at SoFi Stadium.

Wide receiver Julio Jones practiced for the second-straight day, which puts him on track to return in Week 9 after missing the Week 8 contest against the Indianapolis Colts.

Newly-added running backs D’Onta Foreman and Adrian Peterson were both practicing again on Thursday. This was their first full practice since joining the team, as Tennessee held just a walk-through on Wednesday.

The Titans had a slew of players not practicing: cornerbacks Greg Mabin and Chris Jackson, fullback Khari Blasingame, linebacker Rashaan Evans, right guard Nate Davis and defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons did not suit up.

New additions to the injury report include left tackle Taylor Lewan, outside linebacker Harold Landry and linebacker Monty Rice.

Now, a look at the injury reports for both teams after Thursday’s practice.

* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related

Titans' injury report

Rams' injury report

