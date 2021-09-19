Los Angeles Rams vs Indianapolis prediction, game preview, how to watch, lines: 2021

Los Angeles Rams vs Indianapolis How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 19

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Network: FOX

Los Angeles Rams (1-0) vs Indianapolis (0-1) Game Preview

Why Indianapolis Will Win

If Chicago could run on the Rams …

It was one of the justifications by the Bears for not playing Justin Fields more – the Los Angeles defensive front might ruin his career in Week 1. But the miserable Chicago offensive line didn’t get totally destroyed, and it actually provided a bit of a push for over five yards per carry and a nice day from David Montgomery.

Now it’s Jonathan Taylor’s turn.

He did everything in the loss last week to Seattle but score and bust out a big run. He couldn’t shake loose, but he still ran for 56 yards and led the team with six catches for 60 yards.

The Colts held on to the ball seemingly for forever – close to 36 minutes, but …

Why Los Angeles Rams Will Win

It’s not like the Rams need a whole lot of time to operate. They only had the ball for close to 25 minutes.

Lost in the 34-14 win over Chicago was how close that thing was late in the third quarter. It was 20-14 Rams after Fields ran for a score, but the D clamped down and the O scored 14 unanswered points on two solid drives to put it away.

That came after two mega-throws from Matthew Stafford earlier in the game for touchdowns.

What’s Going To Happen

The Los Angeles defensive front was more than fine against Chicago. Aaron Donald might have been too silent, but the team was never out of control in any way.

The one big issue for the Bears – besides getting hit for two home runs – was the inability to do anything down the field. Andy Dalton was fine, but he dinked and dunked without making any big plays. Last week against Seattle, Carson Wentz was fine, but he dinked and dunked without making any big plays.

The Colt running game won’t get it done.

Los Angeles Rams vs Indianapolis Prediction, Line

Los Angeles Rams 28, Indianapolis 23

Line: Los Angeles Rams -3.5, o/u: 48

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

