Cooper Kupp lights up Wembley as Los Angeles Rams defeat winless Cincinnati Bengals

Wembley’s first game of the 2019 NFL season will always be remembered as the Cooper Kupp game. The wide receiver blew up in London, catching seven passes for 220 yards and a touchdown, as the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 24-10.

The Bengals had no answers for Kupp, who seemed to be open every time Jared Goff (17 of 31, 372 yards, two touchdowns) looked to him. The third-year receiver, who is showing just how much LA missed him after spending most of last season on injured reserve, capped his display with a stunning trick play score to give his team a lead they never looked back from towards the end of the first half.

Goff handed the ball off to Kupp on an end around, before Kupp gave it to Robert Woods on the reverse and tore down the right sideline. Woods then put the ball back in Goff’s hands and the Rams quarterback launched it deep to Kupp for an outrageous 65-yard touchdown that sent the heavily Rams-backing London crowd wild and will go down as one of the plays of the season - on either side of the pond.

Kupp may not be a huge star in the mould of Odell Beckham or Julio Jones, but he has turned himself from a useful slot guy into the Rams’ undoubted No 1 receiver this season, and is putting up numbers that eclipse those big names - he now has 58 receptions on the season for 792 yards and five touchdowns. In the entire NFL only Michael Thomas currently has more.

Kupp made his mark on Wembley from the Rams’ very first drive. He caught two big gains over the middle to give his team an early red zone opportunity, but Goff missed both Tyler Higbee and Josh Reynolds in the back of the end zone and LA had to settle for a field goal.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff

The former third-rounder went on to dominate every Rams drive of the half. He repeatedly got himself open over the middle of the field, and less than four minutes into the second quarter had already racked up 101 yards from four receptions.

It was Kupp’s work that set Goff up for an easy 31-yard touchdown pass to Josh Reynolds, but while the Rams were moving the ball better, the Bengals did a good job of keeping up with them in the first half, even if the offense didn’t exactly flow.

Joe Mixon, who had just two rushing yards from 10 attempts against the Jaguars last week, somehow escaped four tackles for a mazy 41-yard gain, and capped it off by catching a short pass in the end zone for a one-yard score, levelling the scores at 10-10.

But the spectacular Kupp trick play touchdown meant the Rams went in at the half with a seven-point lead. Goff had 273 yards through the first two periods, 165 of them ending up in Kupp’s eager paws, and the receiver wasn’t ready to rest on his laurels.

First Goff found him over the middle to get into Bengals territory on third-and-four, and then he went deep for a 40-yard gain to the 15-yard line. Todd Gurley finished off the move with a one-yard rushing score to make it 24-10 and effectively put the game beyond a hapless Cincinnati team whose only consolation is another step towards the first overall pick in next year’s draft.

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley

Their night was summed up when Goff unfurled a lazy pass over the middle in the fourth quarter which was somehow dropped by three separate Bengals defenders in a play that deserved to be soundtracked by the Benny Hill theme tune. If you were being kind you could put it down to the chilly English weather...

Goff had a couple of errant passes, but largely looked good behind an offensive line which has improved remarkably over the last couple of weeks. Goff had an age to throw against a limp Cincinnati pass rush, and finished sack-free.

Andy Dalton, on the other hand, was downed five times, and finished 32 of 52 for 329 yards and a touchdown. He wasn’t the problem for a Bengals team that was simply outmatched in every aspect of the game by the NFC champions - albeit ones who have lost a little of their sheen since last year’s Super Bowl run.

One of five sacks inflicted on Andy Dalton the Bengals QB

Cincinnati failed to register a single point in the second half, as an Alex Erickson touchdown chalked off as an incomplete pass with just seconds remaining. Anyhow, a one-score result would have flattered a Bengals team which seemed to have already given up when they came out for the second period.

The Rams move to 5-3 and keep themselves in the hunt in the NFC playoff race, through remain a disappointing third in the NFC West behind the 49ers and Seahawks.

8:12PM

Final: Cincinnati Bengals 10 Los Angeles Rams 24

Nicely done by the Rams. The Bengals managed to keep them in sight but the best team won, and never really looked like not winning. We'll have a match report right away.

8:11PM

Fourth quarter: Cincinnati Bengals 10 Los Angeles Rams 24

The Bengals score a touchdown with seconds to spare... or at least they think they do. Dalton finds Tate in the endzone but it's going to be ruled pass incomplete.

TD incomplete

Hard lines for the Bengals, not sure how much difference it would have really made, but there you go. Dalton will have once last play, tries the pass but doesn't connect and that'll do it for this game.

8:04PM

Fourth quarter: Cincinnati Bengals 10 Los Angeles Rams 24

I'd say Bengals have been sloppy at important moments rather than actively horrible, but I guess this more than most is a sport of important moments. A couple of crucial drops, too many sacks, and no real pressure on the ball in terms of interceptions. The Rams are a solid rather than spectacular side but have had enough.

7:50PM

Fourth quarter: Cincinnati Bengals 10 Los Angeles Rams 24

2nd and Goal. Dalton puts it high and outside, but Auden Tate cannot get there.

3rd and Goal. Dalton throws but that is wild and nowhere near anyone that I can see.

Delay of game as a player for the Bengals 62, Alex Redmond, goes down hurt.

It's 4th and Goal. Dalton finds Stanley Morgan Jr on the slant and he gathers it, but not for enough yardage.

Bengals have to hand over the ball. and that surely has to be the lot

Redmond coming off, he looks hurt but compos mentis.

Redmond coming off, he looks hurt but compos mentis.

7:47PM

Fourth quarter: Cincinnati Bengals 10 Los Angeles Rams 24

That is magnificent! An incredible catch from Auden Tate.

Tate with a wonder catch

But just as Dalton and his team are starting to get hot, he's sacked again for, I think, the fifth time. That leaves them at 4th and 13 and you would have to say that it's now or never after that.

Dalton pulls back and drills it down the middle.... yes! Caught! Fourth down in converted. In fact, the Bengals have converted four of four on fourth down today. About the strongest part of their game.

7:43PM

Fourth quarter: Cincinnati Bengals 10 Los Angeles Rams 24

Come on the Bengals. They have the ball, and a nice throw from Dalton up the middle finds Tyler Eifert. And then another good bit of decision-making from Dalton finds Bernard for another 11 yards. Can they get something going here, first and ten and they're around halfway.

7:40PM

Fourth quarter: Cincinnati Bengals 10 Los Angeles Rams 24

Still, only 14 points behind, I guess you never know. But the stats are not in the favour on Cincinnati: they've made just 37 yards in the second half so far.

7:31PM

Fourth quarter: Cincinnati Bengals 10 Los Angeles Rams 24

Brutal afternoon for Dalton, who has been sacked four times now and this last one a horrible wrestling style move where the opponent sort of picks him up from behind and slams him down.

7:21PM

Fourth quarter: Cincinnati Bengals 10 Los Angeles Rams 24

Third and seven for the Bengals... and the Rams have sacked the QB! Okoronkwo the man who hauls Dalton to the ground. Oh dear oh dear. Stick a fork in this. They're punting now.

7:19PM

Fourth quarter: Cincinnati Bengals 10 Los Angeles Rams 24

Any way back for the Bengals?

(no)

7:10PM

Third quarter: Cincinnati Bengals 10 Los Angeles Rams 24

Oh was that the moment for the Bengals? Rams air the ball out long, lots of air on this pass and Shawn Williams has a chance to intercept. The ball's into his hands... and out again. They needed that.

Goff makes his worst mistake of the game and Shawn Williams just stone cold drops a pick. Symptoms of a losing team. It's so brutal. — Jake (@Jake_NFL) October 27, 2019

7:03PM

Third quarter: Cincinnati Bengals 10 Los Angeles Rams 24

Bengals have the ball on the opponent's 40. It is 3rd and seven. Dalton tries to throw it but hits an opponent, just about recovers but the Bengals are going to have to punt this one.

6:52PM

Third quarter: Cincinnati Bengals 10 Los Angeles Rams 24

The second half gives no let up for the Bengals. Rams have scored another TOUCHDOWN. The left end runs it in from three yards.

GURLEY FOR SIX! pic.twitter.com/PrOS84OVAo — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 27, 2019

6:30PM

Half time: Cincinnati Bengals 10 Los Angeles Rams 17

Rams very impressive in offense. Bengals clearly a limited outfit but clinging on bravely.

Halftime numbers from across the pond! pic.twitter.com/Z4woX8NFWb — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 27, 2019

6:23PM

Second quarter: Cincinnati Bengals 10 Los Angeles Rams 17

Not a lot of time left in the half as the Bengals put together a drive, they are going to have to punt this one away and that' will be first and ten on their own goalline more or less for the Rams.

6:13PM

Cooperman

Cooper Kupp is having an outrageous day. Every time Goff looks to him he's getting open and it's resulted in five catches for 166 yards and now that touchdown. That's an amazing return for a full game - and it isn't even half time. The Bengals have no idea how to cover him.

Not my words, but the words of NFL boffin Alex Finnis.

6:10PM

Second quarter: Cincinnati Bengals 10 Los Angeles Rams 17

But the Rams hit right back! A pass is thrown a long way down the field and corner BW Webb looks to have this covered all the way... but he has slipped on the turf! The pesky London turf! Put some ketchup on that one feller. he slips, and Cooper Kupp has an easy job to pluck it from the air and canter down to the endzone for another TOUCHDOWN!

6:07PM

Second quarter: Cincinnati Bengals 10 Los Angeles Rams 10

Sensational detail from the sidelines of this match, with the Bengals having had huge quantities of ketchup and peanut butter shipped over from home, because "the players don't like how London ketchup tastes" according to the Sky pitchside reporter. Wow. A bunch of 350 pound Mariah Careys.

6:03PM

Second quarter: Cincinnati Bengals 10 Los Angeles Rams 10

But not this time! Mixon peels out to the right to turn receiver. LA think it's a run play, but the disguise is first-rate and Mixon is unmarked as he gathers it in the end zone for a levelling TOUCHDOWN.

6:01PM

Second quarter: Cincinnati Bengals 3 Los Angeles Rams 10

1st and goal, handed to Mixon who powers for the line but finds half of Los Angeles waiting for him there. He is repelled.

6:01PM

Second quarter: Cincinnati Bengals 3 Los Angeles Rams 10

Bengals putting something together in this drive. A tremendous run from Bernard, electric acceleration and lovely feet to dance through some trouble, aided and abetted by his offensive line and some game blocking down the field from receivers. An impressive all round team effort for 25 yards. It is first and ten on the LA 15...

5:58PM

Second quarter: Cincinnati Bengals 3 Los Angeles Rams 10

Exciting moment here as it's 4th and 1. Bengals have the ball and it is handed off to the back, Mixon, and he drives through the line to just make it.

5:48PM

First quarter: Cincinnati Bengals 3 Los Angeles Rams 10

Goff looks to the right but is going to throw left, he's got a wide receiver matched up against a linebacker there, he floats the ball up for Reynolds, who takes an easy catch and can stroll over the line for our first TOUCHDOWN of the evening.

5:46PM

First quarter: Cincinnati Bengals 3 Los Angeles Rams 3

Rams have the ball just coming up to the 50 yard line, it is third and 8. Goff.... pauses and throws down the center. Here is Cooper Kupp gathering the pass, well done.

5:37PM

First quarter: Cincinnati Bengals 3 Los Angeles Rams 3

Goff has the ball a few yards out, but the LA Rams hold firm and the Bengals have to settle for a field goal, which they score.

A couple of minutes left in the first quarter, and the Rams offense are about to get the ball.

Hello Cincinnati fans

5:31PM

First quarter: Cincinnati Bengals 0 Los Angeles Rams 3

Bengals have the ball, but it's 4th and 2 before you know it.... They are going for it though! And Tyler Boyd has made an excellent catch for an important first down.

5:23PM

First quarter: Cincinnati Bengals 0 Los Angeles Rams 3

Third and goal now, Goff has some time to try a pass and he puts it up high for the tall receiver Josh Reynolds, who cannot get there. Decent defensive series from the Bengals there, and LA Rams will have to be content with a surely regulation field goal. The field goal is good.

5:21PM

Our man in Wembley

with a giant hotdog and an overpriced weak beer, it's Alex Finnis:

Crowd is definitely heavily for the Rams, suspect they'll be going home happy. Quite a good little stat is that the Bengals running backs already have more rushing yards on that failed first drive than they did in the entire game against the Jaguars last week.

5:20PM

First quarter: Cincinnati Bengals 0 Los Angeles Rams 0

on the evidence so far, you can see why the Benglas are not, erm, doing very well. Absolute acres of space here in their backfield, Goff has his pick of where he wants to throw it, and finds Kupp for a simple 21 yards. They've driven up the field and are second and goal here.

5:14PM

First quarter: Cincinnati Bengals 0 Los Angeles Rams 0

Her e are the Rams, Woods is found with the pass and he puts together a nice 31 yard run. Neat play, the screen and the fake working well there for LA and he's OOB down the right.

A pass to Cooks, he ducks his head down as he catches the ball, helmet-to-helmet contact with Jessie Bates. Ooof. Ball goes free but the pass is ruled incomplete.

5:09PM

First quarter: Cincinnati Bengals 0 Los Angeles Rams 0

Kick off. And here's the Bengals with the ball. They run for a first down, some defensive holding not doing their cause any harm, and they have the ball around the halfway line with a full set of downs.

Third and four now on the 50 yard line, a pass looking for the tight end Tyler Eifert, but Dalton cannot find him and the safety Christian has put good pressure on there. The Bengals have to punt it and there is a fair catch around the ten yard line.

5:05PM

Tigers broke free

Technically the road team, but plenty of WHO DEY �� out here.#WhoDEYInTheUKpic.twitter.com/ktY60VaoHQ — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 27, 2019

5:01PM

Got to have plenty

of Army, don't ya?

4:59PM

Over to you, Staff Sergeant Shaquanna Husband

The National Anthem

4:53PM

The players are out

on the famous Wembley pitch warming up.

4:48PM

Right then

Got to root for the Bengals I feel, who I hope are at least trying to get on the board this year and not do some silly 'let's finish last and get a great draft pick' business.

4:21PM

NFL in the house!

Good afternoon and welcome to our live blog of the third NFL game in London this season: we are at Wembley this afternoon as the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are doing a decent impression of an endangered species this year so far: they have played seven and lost seven, and the Rams are as short as 1-7 to hand the boys from the Natti their eighth L of the campaign. So: the only way is up for the Bengals, I guess.

Here's our NFL boff Alex finnis on last week, in which the Rams got a welcome W themselves.

The Rams, coming off a three-game slide and desperate for a win to keep any kind of pace in the NFC playoff race, found the perfect cure: a game against the Falcons. Atlanta's woeful defense has proved the perfect antidote for struggling offenses all year, and was so for Jared Goff on Sunday. The numbers (22 of 37, 268 yards, two touchdowns) were nothing no write home about, but Goff found it easy to pick apart the Falcons secondary under very little pressure from a barely-existent pass rush, even helping Todd Gurley to his first receiving touchdown in almost a year. Things went from bad to worse for the Falcons when Matt Ryan - the one gem in a season filled with manure - was forced off with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter, and could not return. If Matt Schaub has to quarterback this team for any significant period of time the 1-6 Falcons could find themselves in a race with Miami and Cincinnati for the first pick in the draft.

