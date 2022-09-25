Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Week 3 game updates, analysis, score
The Arizona Cardinals host the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in an NFL Week 3 game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Week 3 game
The game can be seen at 1:25 p.m. MST time on Fox.
Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst) and Laura Okmin (reporter) will be the announcing team for the game.
Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals odds
The Rams are a 3.5-point favorite in the game, according to Tipico Sportsbook.
Los Angeles is -180 on the money line in the game.
Arizona is +155.
The over/under for the game is set at 48.5 points.
Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals picks, predictions
Most sites are predicting a Rams victory and taking Los Angeles to cover the point spread.
One site gives Los Angeles just a 50.4% chance to win the game, however.
Interestingly, one site's formula predicts a close game, with Arizona winning, 23.6-22.8.
The Arizona Republic's Jose Romero previewed and predicted the outcome of the game in his Rams vs. Cardinals scouting report.
