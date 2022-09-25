Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Week 3 game updates, analysis, score

The Arizona Cardinals host the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in an NFL Week 3 game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Follow our updates on the game.

The game can be seen at 1:25 p.m. MST time on Fox.

Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst) and Laura Okmin (reporter) will be the announcing team for the game.

NFL Week 3 schedule:How to watch Week 3 NFL games

NFL Week 3 announcers:Television broadcasters, announcing crews for Week 3 NFL schedule

The Rams are a 3.5-point favorite in the game, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Los Angeles is -180 on the money line in the game.

Arizona is +155.

The over/under for the game is set at 48.5 points.

NFL Week 3 odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/under for Week 3 NFL schedule games

Will the Arizona Cardinals get a huge game out of Kyler Murray against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3?

Most sites are predicting a Rams victory and taking Los Angeles to cover the point spread.

One site gives Los Angeles just a 50.4% chance to win the game, however.

Interestingly, one site's formula predicts a close game, with Arizona winning, 23.6-22.8.

The Arizona Republic's Jose Romero previewed and predicted the outcome of the game in his Rams vs. Cardinals scouting report.

For subscribers: NFL Week 3 picks, predictions: Who wins each game on Week 3 NFL schedule?

Cardinals vs. Rams pregame reading

Reach the reporter at emily.horos@azcentral.com or 602-444-2426. Follow her on Twitter @ejhoros.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals game updates, analysis, score