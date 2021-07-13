Los Angeles Rams unveil new jersey ahead of NFL season

Ahead of this fall's season, the Rams will add another uniform, harmonizing their modern design with past uniforms from the 1970s to 2000s in what the team calls a "modern throwback."

The new uniform, which was inspired by the threads worn by some legendary Rams teams and players, will feature a white jersey with solid blue numbers, blue ram horns on the shoulders and yellow-capped sleeves. Everything will be tied together with the Rams' logo on the neck and the team's wordmark patch on the jersey's front left.

The last time the Los Angeles Rams released a new jersey, the unveiling was not met with adoration.

Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson lambasted the design. He felt the helmet looked like it featured bananas instead of horns and that overall, the design was subpar.

"I just don't like the stripe around the sleeve. It's not big enough. It almost looks like a lightning bolt, like the Chargers' uniform," Dickerson said in a radio interview last spring. "I don't like the stripe down the pants. I wish it was bigger. And the horn, man, it's horrible. I mean, it's terrible. I just feel like they really took away from the Rams' uniform. And it looks almost like the Chargers' logo.

Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Kenny Young (41) celebrates running an interception for a touchdown in the second quarter against the New England Patriots at SoFi Stadium.

In May 2020 and in conjunction with the opening of SoFi Stadium, the Rams showed off their uniform rebrand that featured new colors they called "Rams Royal," "Sol" and "Bone," a new logo, and a new helmet with a blue face mask.

This time, it appears Dickerson's former franchise took his opinion into consideration as it included him in the video announcing the new threads alongside current running back Cam Akers.

The Rams will wear the uniforms in three regular-season games in 2021: their opener against the Chicago Bears, Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans and Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers.

