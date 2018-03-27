NFL: Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl odds crash after Suh inks one-year deal

Ndamukong Suh makes the Rams instant Super Bowl contenders, according to the bookmakers

The Los Angeles Rams appear to be going all-in for a Super Bowl run after adding defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on a one-year, $14m deal.

The five-time All-Pro was released two weeks ago by the Miami Dolphins, three years into a six-year $114m contract signed in 2015. He spent his first five seasons in the NFL with the Detroit Lions.

Having been courted by the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints and Oakland Raiders, the biggest free agent left on the market opted for the NFC West team, who reached the playoffs last year in Sean McVay’s first year in charge.

In pairing Suh with Aaron Donald, the reigning defensive player of the year, the Rams have two dominating tackles, who have made the All-Pro squad six times between them.

The Rams have also revamped their secondary, trading for AFC West cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib, and signing Green Bay Packers’ veteran Sam Shields. While they lost stud cornerback Trumaine Johnson to the New York Jets in free agency, the Rams tagged Lamarcus Joyner and re-signed Nickell Robey-Coleman, providing defensive coordinator Wade Phillips with a stellar group.

The Jets were considered the front-runners for Suh, who tallied 15.5 sacks and 181 combined tackles in his time with the Dolphins. However, they rescinded their offer, thought to be the biggest on the table, when he failed to meet their deadline for an answer.

Since 2010, Suh ranks second among NFL DTs in sacks (51.5), first in QB hits (147), second in total pressures (381.5) and first in tackles for loss (103), but despite being double-teamed on the majority of snaps, the Dolphins did not consider his production matched his contract.

The Dolphins have been wrong before, trading top running back Jay Ajayi after seven weeks of last season for a mere fourth-round draft pick, with the British-born rusher going on to win the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rams fans hope that the talented Suh will repeat the trick and the British bookmakers appear to think the Rams will contend for the Vince Lombardi Trophy this season, with William Hill cutting their odds overnight from 18-1 to 12-1 joint third-favourites behind the New England Patriots.