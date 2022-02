Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl 56 parade

Yahoo Sports Videos

Yahoo Sports’ NFL Draft Expert Eric Edholm goes 1-on-1 with the former Oregon pass rusher who many believe will be the number one overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. Thibodeaux goes through his progress in his pre-draft workout plan, and believes has become a new player and man since the end of the college football season. Kayvon believes where ever he goes in the draft, he will be able to change the culture, and help turn the franchise around.