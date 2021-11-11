Los Angeles Rams strengthen stacked roster with signing of Odell Beckham Jr

Photograph: David Richard/AP

The Los Angeles Rams have added to their already stacked roster by signing three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham was released by the Cleveland Browns earlier this week and he became a free agent after clearing waivers. The Rams offense now boasts Matthew Stafford at quarterback as well as Beckham, Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson at receiver. The Rams are arguably stronger on defense and last week traded for eight-time Pro Bowler Von Miller, who will play alongside All-Pros Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.

The Rams now have arguably the strongest roster in the NFL and their 7-2 record is the second-best in the NFC, just behind their divisional rivals, the Arizona Cardinals (8-1).

After his signing, Beckham referred to the possibility of a championship when Los Angeles hosts the Super Bowl in February. He posted in an Instagram story: “Let’s chase this ring family!!!!”

Added another Pro Bowl talent to the mix. 😏 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 11, 2021

Beckham has been one of the most talented receivers in the league since bursting on to the scene seven years ago with the New York Giants. However, his career has been held back somewhat due to injuries and he was unable to establish on-field chemistry with his quarterback in Cleveland, Baker Mayfield. Beckham’s relationship with the Browns hit a low last week when his father posted a video to social media of clips in which Mayfield failed to pass to the receiver when open.

The 29-year-old was a first-round pick for the Giants in 2014 and has 504 receptions for 7,062 yards and 51 touchdowns over his 88-game career.