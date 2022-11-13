Los Angeles Rams star WR Cooper Kupp suffers ankle injury vs. Arizona Cardinals

A disappointing day on offense went from bad to worse for the Los Angeles Rams.

Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter Sunday versus the Arizona Cardinals. Kupp was injured as he attempted to catch a high pass from quarterback John Wolford near the Rams sideline. Kupp was undercut by Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson and the wideout landed awkwardly on the turf.

Kupp laid on the sideline in visible pain for a few moments before trainers helped him to the bench with the receiver unable to put any weight on his right leg.

The Rams announced that Kupp sustained an ankle injury. He did not return to the Rams' 27-17 defeat.

Kupp had an unusually quiet game before going down. He had three catches for minus-1 yard at the time of his injury.

Kupp is the Rams' leader in catches (72), yards (813) and touchdown catches (six) this year.

Cooper Kupp reacts after being hit by Marco Wilson.

The struggling Rams can ill-afford to lose Kupp for any amount of time. He’s by far their best offensive player and only reliable threat.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford was inactive Sunday due to a concussion.

