Los Angeles Rams select Cam Akers in 2020 NFL Draft: Todd Gurley's replacement is here

Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff
Yahoo Sports

With the 52nd pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams selected Cam Akers, running back, Florida State!

Obviously, there was a huge hole left behind in Los Angeles by Todd Gurley, so this pick makes sense. Liz Loza gives her thoughts on the Rams’ selection of Cam Akers.

She calls him a player with a “do-it-all” skill set (save for pass protection), and who produced even though he was running behind a terrible offensive line at FSU.

The real question is, how will the presence of Darrell Henderson Jr. affect Akers? Well, Liz gives the edge to the rookie, envisioning a 60-40 split in this high-powered offense.

