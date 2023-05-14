Los Angeles Rams schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

Entering the 2022 NFL Season the Los Angeles Rams were on a high note, celebrating a Super Bowl LVI Championship. Winning a championship means high expectations, the Rams did not meet those expectations. After QB Matthew Stafford went down with injury, it was a frustrating season for the Rams. Will that misfortune of 2022 change? Or is this the end of Sean McVay’s time as Rams coach? Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Rams’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

Los Angeles Rams schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)

Prime-time games

Monday Night Football: Week 3 vs. Bengals

Thursday Night Football: Week 16 vs. Saints

