Los Angeles Rams schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
The Los Angeles Rams come into the 2022 season as the defending Super Bowl champions after a 23-20 win over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. And they’ll have many of their key pieces still in place, including quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, DE Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey. They’ll also have new additions in wide receiver Allen Robinson and LB Bobby Wagner. Now that the full 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Rams’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
Rams 2021 record: 12-5 (won Super Bowl)
Head coach: Sean McVay
Key players: Matthew Stafford (QB), Cooper Kupp (WR), Aaron Donald (DT)
Rams schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/8 vs. Bills (Thursday), 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 2: 9/18 vs. Falcons, 4:05 PM, Fox
Week 3: 9/25 at Cardinals, 4:25 PM, Fox
Week 4: 10/3 at 49ers (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
Week 5: 10/9 vs. Cowboys, 4:25 PM, Fox
Week 6: 10/16 at Panthers, 4:05 PM, Fox
Week 7: BYE
Week 8: 10/30 vs. 49ers, 4:25 PM, Fox
Week 9: 11/6 at Buccaneers, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 10: 11/13 vs. Cardinals, 4:25 PM, Fox
Week 11: 11/20 at Saints, 1 PM, Fox
Week 12: 11/27 at Chiefs, 4:25 PM, Fox
Week 13: 12/4 vs. Seahawks, 4:05 PM, Fox
Week 14: 12/8 vs. Raiders (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
Week 15: 12/19 at Packers (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN/ABC
Week 16: 12/25 vs. Broncos, 4:30 PM, CBS/Nickelodeon
Week 17: 1/1 at Chargers, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 18: 1/7 or 1/8 at Seahawks, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Sunday Night Football: Week 17 at Chargers
Monday Night Football: Week 4 at 49ers, Week 15 at Packers
Thursday Night Football: Week 14 vs. Raiders
Christmas Day: Week 16 vs. Broncos
