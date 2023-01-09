Los Angeles Rams safety Russ Yeast taken to hospital with pulmonary contusion

Los Angeles Rams safety Russ Yeast suffered a pulmonary contusion in Sunday's game and was taken to the hospital, coach Sean McVay told reporters.

Yeast suffered the injury during Los Angeles' 19-16 overtime loss to Seattle Seahawks. The team initially deemed the rookie safety questionable to return, but later ruled him out for the rest of the contest.

McVay said after the game that Yeast was at a local Seattle hospital in stable condition.

"He's going to be OK," McVay said postgame, per the Rams official website.

A pulmonary contusion is typically caused by blunt chest trauma, according to the Mayo Clinic, which says the condition is a "bruise to the lung tissue itself." Yeast is staying in a Seattle hospital overnight.

The Rams drafted the safety in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft. He registered 17 tackles entering Sunday's season finale. He played in 15 total games as a rookie.

