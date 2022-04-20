Los Angeles Rams reveal 'draft house' in Hollywood Hills for 2022 NFL Draft
Los Angeles Rams reveal 'draft house' in Hollywood Hills for 2022 NFL Draft. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Whether it's the NFL draft, free agency, or salary cap gymnastics, New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis excels, earns top-10 GM recognition, via @RossJacksonNOLA:
Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Draft 2022 needs, analysis, picks, and biggest reaches and values - from the college perspective
Bills outside linebacker Von Miller has been on two different Super Bowl-winning teams, once with the Broncos and once with the Rams. But he thinks his new team is unique. Miller said today after reporting to offseason work that the teammates he has with the Bills have already impressed him with their dedication to doing [more]
Teams that change coaches and General Managers to kick off an offseason often go on to make roster moves that cut ties with players brought in under the previous regime. The Bears made those changes at coach and G.M. this year and it remains to be seen how those calls will impact a couple of [more]
Deebo Samuel is looking to move on from the San Francisco 49ers after a breakout season in which he tallied 1,770 all-purpose yards and 14 touchdowns.
Will Hamilton really fall outside the top 10?
The start of the offseason featured speculation about whether the Giants would try to trade running back Saquon Barkley ahead of his fifth NFL season, but the Giants did little to suggest that was something they wanted to do and Barkley is at the team’s voluntary minicamp this week. The fact that trading Barkley was [more]
The Bengals still have high hopes for OL Jackson Carman.
The Eagles have already made one first-round trade heading into the draft. Here's why they can make two more:
Yahoo Sports' 2022 NFL draft scouting report on Enagbare.
Josh Allen, Von Miller and the #Bills are getting after it:
Colts quarterback Frank Reich said he sees “a lot of upside” in his receiving corps. Still, the Colts likely aren’t done adding to the position. A familiar name could end up back on the roster: T.Y. Hilton remains on the free agent market. Reich brought up Hilton’s name on his own. “We’ll see how things [more]
The PGA and DP World Tours are ready for a raft of requests in the forthcoming days from players looking to play in next month’s opening Saudi rebel tournament in St Albans.
"If this guy ever becomes a player, I've got to remember this story. I'm confident enough now to tell you the story, because I think this guy is going to be a player."
Deebo's desire to move on from the 49ers reportedly isn't about the zeroes on the new contract he covets.
Howie Roseman explained on Wednesday why he made a major trade of draft picks with the Saints earlier this month. By Dave Zangaro
The NFL Wire network has put together a list of every team's three biggest roster needs heading into the draft.
Deebo Samuel wants out of San Francisco. If the 49ers grant his request, where will he go? The most obvious trade partner is the Jets. They were ready to trade for Tyreek Hill, and to pay him. He chose the Dolphins instead. There’s also a 49ers connection in New York, with former 49ers defensive coordinator [more]
Deebo Samuel is looking for a new home. His usage in San Francisco, and what he can do on the outside, are reasons why.
Geno Smith hasn’t signed with the Seahawks just yet. Although the Seahawks announced that they had signed Smith today, the NFL’s transaction wire said that the contract was disapproved by the league office. It is not immediately clear what the issue was with the contract, but no contract is official until the league office approves [more]