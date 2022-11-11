Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford (concussion) questionable Sunday vs. Arizona Cardinals

Matthew Stafford’s status is uncertain Sunday when the Los Angeles Rams host the Arizona Cardinals.

On Friday, Rams head coach Sean McVay said Stafford is questionable in Week 10, but the quarterback is “making good progress" and the team is leaving the door open for the QB to play.

“Got a good workout in. He was out throwing and working yesterday,” McVay said Friday. “He’s making steady progression. That’s all you can ask.”

Stafford was placed in concussion protocol earlier this week after a “clean up after the game” in Week 9 and “determined that they felt like that was the best thing for him.”

The Rams head into Week 10 losers of two straight games. In eight contests this year, Stafford’s passed for 1,928 yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions, resulting in an 84.9 passer rating. He’s been sacked 28 times this season, the third most in the NFL entering Week 10. Sunday will be the first game Stafford’s missed this season.

The Rams (3-5) are currently third in the NFC West.

Who will replace Matthew Stafford at quarterback if he can't play?

Quarterback John Wolford is slated to start if Stafford is unavailable. Wolford’s played in four games all with the Rams. He’s 23-of-42 passing for 236 yards and has no touchdowns and two interceptions in his career. He does know McVay’s system, though, having been in it for a few seasons.

McVay expressed confidence in Wolford’s ability to step in this week.

“John's a guy that when he's been in these situations, he's stepped in and done a really good job. (It) wasn't too long ago that he had to come in a game that we had to have to be able to get into the playoffs and he performed incredibly well,” McVay said this week.

Bryce Perkins is next in line on the Rams' quarterback depth chart.

Meaningful NFC West game at SoFi Stadium

Sunday is an important divisional matchup for both the Cardinals and Rams. Both NFC West clubs are currently on two-game losing streaks and at the bottom of the division.

The good news for the Rams is, the team is 10-1 versus Arizona under McVay. Los Angeles is 1-2 in the division this year. Their only NFC West win came against the Cardinals in Week 3.

