Los Angeles Rams propose to have roughing the passer penalties reviewed

The NFL is a quarterback-friendly league and has been known to go to extreme lengths to protect players at this position. With quarterbacks being the most valuable and often highest-paid players on their teams, the league has added several rules to prevent them from being hit too hard or too low by defensive players.

Regardless of how you feel about these rules, they are designed to help reduce the risk of injury to quarterbacks and keep them on the field.

One of the most heavily scrutinized rules that protect the quarterbacks is the “roughing the passer” penalty, which by official league standards is:

“Any physical acts against a player who is in a passing posture (i.e. before, during, or after a pass) which, in the Referee’s judgment, are unwarranted by the circumstances of the play will be called as fouls.”

This rule has left many players and fans scratching their heads, but according to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, the rule may be subject to review.

One NFL team has proposed making roughing the passer reviewable by instant replay. The competition committee expects to review that proposal Monday. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 26, 2023

According to Judy Battista, the Los Angeles Rams were the team who proposed making all roughing-the-passer calls reviewable.

It’s too early to know if the NFL Owners would approve this new proposal, but it according to Maske it appears as if the competition committee doesn’t appear to be in favor of the change.

It's not known yet which team has proposed making roughing the passer reviewable by instant replay. That proposal, unless it's withdrawn by that team, will go before the owners in March for a ratification vote, whether or not it's supported by the competition committee. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 26, 2023

We’ve often seen teams obtain a second chance on a crucial drive or even a game-winning drive because of these penalties. Teams may now have the opportunity to review and have them overturned.

One thing to note about this rule and the potential proposal is that in the NFL’s Rule Summary, it’s truly subjective and up to the referee’s judgment.

“When in doubt about a roughness call or potentially dangerous tactic against the quarterback, the Referee should always call roughing the passer”

One thing that could put pressure on the NFL to make a change is the XFL allowing anything to be reviewed once per game. They also give access to the replay booth with the head of officiating Dean Blandino.

While the goal of the replay system is to make accurate calls and ensure fairness on the field, it has been plagued by controversies. Time will tell if this proposal gets approved, but if it does, it will probably just add more frustration to an already broken system, which is the NFL Replay system

