Los Angeles Rams pick Texas WR Jordan Whittington in 2024 NFL draft

The Los Angeles Rams have drafted Texas wide receiver and fan favorite Jordan Whittington. The former five-star becomes perhaps the most celebrated pick of the Longhorns’ 2024 NFL draft class.

Whittington made plays when targeted in the passing game, but it was what he did away from the ball that garnered the most respect from coaches, teammates and Texas faithful.

The team-first player had a blue collar attitude in his time in Austin. After head coach Steve Sarkisian encouraged Whittington to continue his football career, the Cuero product modeled the leadership and work ethic that helped Sarkisian set his culture in the receiver room.

Whittington played for three receivers coaches in Steve Sarkisian’s system alone. First for Andre Coleman in the initial coaching staff, then Brennan Marion and current receivers coach Chris Jackson. Despite all the change on the Forty Acres, Whittington continued to develop.

The former five-star athlete’s skillset could prove valuable for new head coach Sean McVay’s Rams offense. With Whittington’s selection, 11 Longhorns make it into Texas’ historic 2024 NFL draft class.

