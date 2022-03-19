Report: Rams, QB Matthew Stafford reach 4-year, $160 million extension after Super Bowl win

Matthew Stafford is cashing in on his Super Bowl win.

Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams agreed to a four-year contract extension on Saturday afternoon that will keep him with the team through the 2026 season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The quarterback’s new deal is reportedly worth $160 million, $135 million of which is guaranteed.

Rams and Matthew Stafford finalized a four-year, $160 million extension that includes $135 million guaranteed that should allow the veteran QB to finish his career in Los Angeles, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2022

Stafford, 34, can now theoretically finish out his NFL career with the Rams.

Stafford threw for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns, which matched his career high, last season — his first with the Rams after he was traded there by the Detroit Lions in exchange for Jared Goff and draft picks. He had 1,188 yards and nine touchdowns in the postseason and led the Rams past the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Stafford was set to enter the final year of his five-year, $135 million deal this fall.

Though there are some moving pieces still, Stafford will have plenty of targets next season in an attempt to defend their Super Bowl title. Receiver Cooper Kupp is back along with Van Jefferson and Robert Woods, and the team reached a three-year deal with former Chicago Bears star Allen Robinson in free agency. Odell Beckham Jr., who tore his ACL in the Super Bowl, will likely land elsewhere barring a trade.

With Stafford now locked down, the Rams' offense seems to be in a great place for years to come.