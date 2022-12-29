Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 17 matchup

The latest edition of the Battle of LA takes center stage in Week 17 when the Los Angeles Rams (5-10) square off against the Los Angeles Chargers (9-6).

The Chargers will technically be the home team in a game played at the teams' mutual home in Inglewood, California. Can Justin Herbert continue pushing the Chargers toward a playoff berth? Can the Rams save some face in one of the most disappointing post-championship seasons in recent memory? The game kicks off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Rams vs. Chargers Week 17 game:

Rams at Chargers odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Chargers (-6.5)

Moneyline: Chargers (-270); Rams (+225)

Over/under: 43

Lorenzo Reyes: Chargers 24, Rams 20

While the Rams have indeed been better with Baker Mayfield under center, his track record of inconsistency is what makes L.A. difficult to back here. I love this Chargers team, but they rarely win big. I think this line is a touch too rich.

Safid Deen: Rams 24, Chargers 20

The battle of Los Angeles is a little more interesting with Baker Mayfield’s arrival for the Rams. The Chargers aren’t the Broncos, who gave up 51 points to the Rams last week. But Justin Herbert’s squad has played everyone considerably close this season. The Rams might just be inspired enough to reaffirm their claim to the city and win the final game for both teams at SoFi Stadium this season.

Richard Morin: Chargers 28, Rams 18

I'm looking forward to this one, so much so I'm wishing the NFL hadn't flexed it out of the Sunday night slot. Overall, I think the Chargers are relatively healthy and have figured things out.

