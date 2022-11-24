Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 12 matchup

Former Super Bowl champions will headline the Week 12 afternoon slate. The Los Angeles Rams (3-7) will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to play the Kansas City Chiefs (8-2).

The Rams will be without star quarterback Matthew Stafford after he entered concussion protocol and is dealing with a 'neck issue' this week. Third-string quarterback Bryce Perkins could draw the start against an aggressive Chiefs defense.

The Chiefs look to keep rolling behind Patrick Mahomes. The offense continues to find balance as rookie running back Isiah Pacheco expands his role. The Chiefs own the NFL's top offense and get a Rams defense allowing 22.7 points per game.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Rams vs. Chiefs Week 12 game:

Rams at Chiefs odds, moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Chiefs 33, Rams 12

Teams have figured out that quick passes against the Rams defense neutralizes the pass rush. With Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol and the offense in shambles, this is a lost season for L.A. How will players respond? The track record this season suggests: not great.

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) breaks up a pass by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Safid Deen: Chiefs 27, Rams 20

The last two Super Bowl champions meet in what would have been an amazing Super Bowl matchup last season. But this game won’t look like it on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will face a tough defense but have too much firepower offensively that the defending champion Rams don’t have without Cooper Kupp.

Lance Pugmire: Chiefs 35, Rams 10

No Cooper Kupp, no hope for the defending champions as Patrick Mahomes begins tightening his vision toward a No. 1 AFC seed.

Jarrett Bell: Chiefs 30, Rams 17

Nate Davis: Chiefs 30, Rams 10

Tyler Dragon: Chiefs 28, Rams 16

