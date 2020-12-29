Rams QB Jared Goff unlikely to play vs. Cardinals after undergoing surgery on broken thumb

The Los Angeles Rams will likely have to turn to backup John Wolford in order to reach the playoffs.

Rams quarterback Jarred Goff underwent surgery on his right thumb on Monday after he broke it in their 20-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Rams’ QB Jared Goff underwent surgery today on his broken right thumb in LA and is unlikely to play Sunday vs. Arizona, sources tell ESPN. If he can’t play Sunday, Goff could return for the playoffs if Rams advance there.



John Wolford is Goff’s backup and now in line to start. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2020

Goff both broke and dislocated his thumb during the loss in Seattle after he smacked it off of Seahawks defensive end Benson Mayowa’s helmet. Goff finished the game — he was seen popping his thumb back into place after dislocating it — and went 24-of-43 for 234 yard with an interception.

The Rams need to beat the Cardinals on Sunday to ensure that they reach the postseason. If they lose, the Rams need the Green Bay Packers to beat the Chicago Bears.

Wolford, a former Wake Forest standout, has yet to play in an NFL game. He most recently led the Arizona Hotshots in the AAF last year before that league was shutdown. He would be the first quarterback to make his debut with a team in the final week of the season with a playoff game on the line since 2013.

Should the Rams make the postseason, the hope is that Goff would be ready to go.

