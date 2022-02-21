Los Angeles Rams to hire Kentucky's Liam Coen as offensive coordinator, per report

LEXINGTON, Ky. - The Los Angeles Rams have found their next offensive coordinator.

Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who joined the program last year, is set to return to the NFL as the offensive coordinator for the Super Bowl champion Rams, according to a report from veteran NFL reporter Albert Breer. Coen came to Kentucky from Sean McVay's Rams staff, where he previously served as assistant quarterbacks coach.

Coen replaces Kevin O'Connell, whom the Minnesota Vikings officially hired as their head coach after the Super Bowl.

The Rams also will bring in Greg Olson to their staff and give assistant head coach/running backs coach Thomas Brown additional responsibilities, according to the report.

In Coen's one season at Kentucky, the Wildcats ranked 35th nationally in scoring offense (32.3 points per game) and 50th in total offense (424.1 yards per game). Those numbers represented dramatic improvements from the 2020 season when Kentucky ranked 107th in scoring offense (21.8 points per game) and 115th in total offense (318 yards per game). Kentucky averaged more than 100 more passing yards per game in 2021 than 2020.

Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen runs a drill during a NCAA college football practice in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.

Junior wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, who has entered the 2022 NFL draft, thrived in Coen's offense in the same role that Cooper Kupp filled for the Rams. Despite a lack of other productive wide receivers to draw defense's attention, Robinson broke the school record for catches (104) and receiving yards (1,334) in a single season.

Junior quarterback Will Levis, a possible early-round pick in the 2023 draft, developed from a run-first quarterback at Penn State to a true dual threat under Coen's coaching. Levis completed 66% of his passes for 2,826 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also gained 376 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

Coen's departure leaves a major hole on Stoops' staff just a few weeks before the open of spring practice.

Kentucky had used Coen's success last season as well as the Rams' success in the NFL to recruit a number of transfers and high school offensive playmakers to Lexington over the last few months. Now, Stoops will be left with the decision of whether to hire someone else from the McVay coaching tree to keep the same offensive scheme or start from scratch for the second consecutive season.

UK recently hired offensive line coach Zach Yenser from the San Francisco 49ers. Part of the attraction of Yenser was his experience in a similar offensive scheme to the one McVay and Coen run. Wide receivers coach Scott Woodward, Coen's former college teammate at UMass, was brought to the staff by Coen.

How Stoops fills the offensive coordinator position could have implications for Kentucky's 2022 roster as well after players like Levis and running back Chris Rodriguez elected to return to school in part to play in Coen's offense again. Former Alabama wide receiver Javon Baker has signed with Kentucky as a transfer but has not enrolled at the university yet.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Los Angeles Rams to hire Kentucky's Liam Coen as offensive coordinator