Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 15 matchup

Newcomer Baker Mayfield will try to catch lightning in a bottle twice when his Los Angeles Rams (4-9) travel to Wisconsin for a game against Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers (5-8).

Mayfield cooked up a magical comeback in Week 14, but the Packers are a much more formidable opponent — especially on the Frozen Tundra. On the heels of a bye week, can Rodgers, Aaron Jones, Christian Watson and Co. muster enough offense against a still-stingy Rams defense for a Monday Night Football win? The game kicks off Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Rams vs. Packers Week 15 game:

Rams at Packers odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Packers (-7)

Moneyline: Packers (-310); Rams (+255)

Over/under: 39

More odds, injury info for Rams vs. Packers

Lorenzo Reyes: Packers 23, Rams 19

Traditionally, Aaron Rodgers off a bye is an excellent play. But this is a different Packers team. And the Rams got a spark with Baker Mayfield under center. This is a play I can see going both ways, so I’d go elsewhere, but I do think a touchdown is a pretty hefty line for this Green Bay team to meet.

Aaron Rodgers (12) raises the ball in victory after taking a knee at the end of the Green Bay Packers' win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Safid Deen: Packers 28, Rams 20

Baker Mayfield was great in his late comeback for the Rams last week, but I don’t think his offensive success will be sustainable on the road in Green Bay on Monday night. Nor do I think Aaron Rodgers will let another quarterback upstage him at home. I’ll take the Packers in this one.

Richard Morin: Packers 24, Rams 21

I won't pick the Rams to win two weeks in a row, but I do see them keeping pace with a suspect Green Bay defense. The Packers win, but they won't cover.

