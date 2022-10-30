Los Angeles Rams fall for San Francisco 49ers’ banana in the tailpipe TD pass… again

It didn’t take long for new 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey to show his value to his new team after the October 20 trade that offloaded a few high-to-medium draft picks to the Carolina Panthers in return for the yards from scrimmage monster.

With 12:10 left in the first half of their game against the Rams, the 49ers dialed up a touchdown pass from McCaffrey, who took the ball from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on a swing pass lateral, and threw a wide-open score to receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Christian McCaffrey really does it all, touchdown pass to Aiyuk, 34 yards!pic.twitter.com/WfdF2ODjjs — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 30, 2022

As friend of the program Steve Wyche of the NFL Network pointed out, this is not the first time in the last little while the 49ers have messed with their divisional opponents with this concepts.

McCaffrey with the halfback pass for a touchdown to Brandon Aiyuk. Niners got the Rams last year on a simimlar play with Deebo Samuel throwing for the score. 7-all — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) October 30, 2022

In Week 18 of the 2021 season, receiver Deebo Samuel got the Rams with this handoff pass to Jauan Jennings. It was similarly wide open.

Rule No. 1 in the NFL, or if you’re tailing Axel Foley: Never fall for the banana in the tailpipe.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire