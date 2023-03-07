Los Angeles Rams expected to move on from former UGA LB Leonard Floyd

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to release former Georgia Bulldogs outside linebacker Leonard Floyd this offseason. The Rams are also looking to trade Floyd.

The Rams could release Floyd as a post-June 1 designation and save $15.5 million in cap space this offseason. Los Angeles would still have $6.5 million in dead cap for the 2023 season due to Floyd’s contract.

Leonard Floyd has 29 total sacks and an interception over the past three seasons with the Rams. Floyd recorded 59 tackles and 9.0 sacks in 2022 for Los Angeles, but the Rams struggled and went just 5-12.

Floyd is still productive, so he could be worth trading for, but he is scheduled $22 million or more cap hits in each of the next two seasons. Leonard Floyd’s ideal destination is probably as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense.

Los Angeles signed Leonard Floyd to a four-year, $64 million contract after the 2020 NFL season. Floyd and Los Angeles won a Super Bowl in 2021.

Leonard Floyd of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears drafted Leonard Floyd with the No. 9 selection of the 2016 NFL draft. Chicago parted with Floyd in 2020 following after four years together.

Leonard Floyd has 47.5 career sacks and 338 career tackles in the NFL.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Field Yates reported the details surrounding Floyd’s expected trade or release:

If the Rams just release Leonard Floyd, it would create $3M in 2023 cap space, while leaving $19M in dead money. With a post-June 1 designation, they would create $15.5M in 2023 cap space and spread the dead money out over two years (just $6.5M in 2023). https://t.co/MZOdh2QLA4 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 6, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire